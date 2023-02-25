خبير الزلازل الهولندي هوغربيتس ينفي توقعات نسبت إليه تحدثت عن ’هزّة قوية’ مرتقبة

أربيل (كوردستان 24 ) - نفى خبير الزلازل الهولندي، فرانك هوغربيتس، توقعا نسب إليه، بشأن هزة قوية تطال عددا من البلدان.

وقال هوغربيتس في تغريدة على حسابه الرسمي في "تويتر": "ادعاء كاذب من موقع frankhoogerbeets.com، الذي لا تربطني به أي علاقة"

FALSE claim from website https://t.co/sPVnaVUHcR (not mine):



"Frank Hoogerbeets has made a prediction that the next earthquake will occur in Pakistan, Afghanistan, Indian and the Western part of Indian Ocean."



FACT: The SSGEOS never makes these kind of predictions.