خبير الزلازل الهولندي هوغربيتس ينفي توقعات نسبت إليه تحدثت عن ’هزّة قوية’ مرتقبة

" إدعاء كاذب من موقع frankhoogerbeets.com، الذي لا تربطني به أي علاقة"
 أربيل (كوردستان 24 ) - نفى خبير الزلازل الهولندي، فرانك هوغربيتس، توقعا نسب إليه، بشأن هزة قوية تطال عددا من البلدان.    

وقال هوغربيتس في تغريدة على حسابه الرسمي في "تويتر": "ادعاء كاذب من موقع frankhoogerbeets.com، الذي لا تربطني به أي علاقة"

 

