Young Kurd finishes third in Mrs Netherlands Europe 2019 pageant

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A young Kurdish woman in Holland finished in third place in the Mrs Netherlands Europe 2019 beauty pageant over the weekend.
Soelien Dosky, 25, was named third runner-up—which in that particular contest means third, not fourth place—in the Mrs Netherlands Europe competition of the annual Mrs Netherlands Universe pageant held on June 2 at the Zalencentrum Opera in The Hague, Netherlands.
Dosky was one of 150 candidates in the running to become Mrs Netherlands Europe 2019—she was the only Kurd.
“I am delighted because I am a Kurdish girl and was raised here [in the Netherlands], and out of the 150 Dutch girls, I was the only Kurdish one, and I finished in third,” the 25-year-old told Kurdistan 24 after the pageant.
“Out of 150 Dutch women, I finished in third place for Mrs Netherlands Europe…that for me is something very pleasing.”
Dosky moved to the Netherlands with her family at a young age and is currently in her last year of studying for a degree in hotel management.
She said the opportunity to compete in the pageant came when a woman approached her on Facebook.
“After she saw my photos, the woman asked if I would like to be Mrs Netherlands Europe and if I would like to win the pageant,” Dosky told Kurdistan 24.
“It’s a little girl’s dream come true to be Mrs Netherlands Europe, so why not. I told her I was willing to try out.”
The young Kurd said she was thrilled with the achievement and hoped more people recognize Kurds and Kurdistan through her triumph.
“With achievements like this, we can raise Kurdistan’s name around the world in the future; in Europe and across the globe.”
Editing by John J. Catherine
