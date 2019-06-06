Young Kurd finishes third in Mrs Netherlands Europe 2019 pageant

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A young Kurdish woman in Holland finished in third place in the Mrs Netherlands Europe 2019 beauty pageant over the weekend.

Soelien Dosky, 25, was named third runner-up—which in that particular contest means third, not fourth place—in the Mrs Netherlands Europe competition of the annual Mrs Netherlands Universe pageant held on June 2 at the Zalencentrum Opera in The Hague, Netherlands.

Dosky was one of 150 candidates in the running to become Mrs Netherlands Europe 2019—she was the only Kurd.

“I am delighted because I am a Kurdish girl and was raised here [in the Netherlands], and out of the 150 Dutch girls, I was the only Kurdish one, and I finished in third,” the 25-year-old told Kurdistan 24 after the pageant.

“Out of 150 Dutch women, I finished in third place for Mrs Netherlands Europe…that for me is something very pleasing.”