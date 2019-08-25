PHOTOS: Gallery in Germany showcases work of 11 local Kurdish artists

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Nearly a dozen local Kurdish artists recently showcased their work at an art gallery in the western German city of Siegburg.

Kurds, Germans, and other nationals were present at the gallery to view the sculptures of the 11 Kurdish artists. The designs varied from bronze, marble, and even wood.

Some of the sculptures were of animals, some were of people that told a specific story, and others were abstract works of art.