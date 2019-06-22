Dozens of locals, expats gather in Erbil to celebrate International Day of Yoga

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Dozens of people gathered in the Kurdistan Region capital on Friday to celebrate the fifth International Day of Yoga, an event the Indian Consulate in Erbil hosted.

The event outside the Indian Consulate attracted dozens of locals, expatriates, government officials, and members of various foreign diplomatic missions.

“Very good greetings on the International Day of Yoga,” Indian Consul General to Erbil Chandramouli Kern told Kurdistan 24. “We are very happy that Yoga is becoming popular in the Kurdistan Region.”

Kern noted that the event last year drew a large crowd, and this year’s occasion also attracted many people. He also said the Indian Consulate plans to organize similar events in Duhok and Sulaimani provinces in the future.