Kurdish winner of prestigious German art award launches new gallery show

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdish artist known as Hiwa K, recipient of Germany's 2019 Hector Prize, unveiled a new exhibition of his works this week at an art gallery in the city of Kunsthalle, Mannheim.

"My focus was in terms of insight gained in communication though black and white television during the 1980s Iran-Iraq War," he told Kurdistan 24.

The show's theme, he added, reflects his thoughts and memories in the time of that war, including the Halabja chemical gas attack of 1988.

Dr. Sebastian Baden, Curator of Contemporary Art, Sculpture, and New Media in Mannheim, said, "Hiwa K's artwork has a unique insight into the times of war, with his art representing his struggle with conflict."