WATCH: BCF brings joy to refugee children from Rojava through horse-back riding

Larissa, a child at the camp who was displaced from Qamishli, expressed her joy to Kurdistan 24 about the horse-back riding event.

“I am thrilled that my friends and I can ride horses. I want to thank the Barzani Charity Foundation. I am here, and I am pleased. I hope I’m always this happy,” she said.

Other children Kurdistan 24 spoke to said they were grateful for the opportunity and that they were delighted to take part in the program.

A representative from the BCF said the children rode the horses then were given a warm meal and a trip around Erbil before they returned to their families at Bardarash.

“We are always ready to help our brothers and sisters in Rojava, whether it’s sending or providing them with clothing or food,” he told Kurdistan 24. “This time, we thought of another idea and wanted to bring happiness to these children. Aid is not only through food and clothing.”

The BCF is one of the most active humanitarian NGOs in Kurdistan that often provides a substantial amount of aid to internally displaced persons and refugees.

Since Turkey’s military campaign in northern Syria, which began on Oct. 9, the BCF has been the leading humanitarian organization that has sent food, clothing, medicine, and other supplies to displaced Syrians.

The organization was founded in 2005 and strives to honor the great legacy of Malla Mustafa Barzani, the leader of the Kurdish Liberation Movement and influencer of the contemporary Kurdish nation.

(Additional reporting by Zardasht Hame)