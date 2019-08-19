PHOTOS: Kurds in Toronto celebrate annual Kurdish heritage festival

TORONTO (Kurdistan 24) – Hundreds of Kurds and non-Kurds gathered on Sunday to celebrate an annual Kurdish heritage festival in Canada’s largest city.

The evening was filled with song and dance and showcased the diversity of Kurdish heritage across all four parts of the Greater Kurdistan.

Members of the Canadian Parliament, City councilors, and other distinguished guests joined Toronto’s Kurdish community in their celebrations.

The night began with the Canadian and Kurdish national anthems as well as a moment of silence for all those who have sacrificed their lives for the Kurdish cause.

Vendors sold Kurdistan memorabilia, and there was an array of Kurdish cuisine and sweets available.