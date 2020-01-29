PHOTOS: Stunning architecture of the Ishak Pasha Palace in northern Kurdistan’s Agiri

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Ishak Pasha Palace is one of the oldest standing structures in the northern Kurdistan region, dating back to the Ottoman period.

The semi-ruined palace is located in the Agiri province, northern Kurdistan.

Colak Abdi Pasha of the Cildirogullari, the bey of Beyazit province, began construction of the palace in 1685. The project was continued by his son Ishak Pasha, before being completed two generations later in 1784.

Kurdistan 24’s Nasih Ali Khayat’s stunning photos gives you a closer look at one of the world’s most historical sites.