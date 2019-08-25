Duhok Film Festival: 10 feature-length films to compete for prestigious prize

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Ten international feature-length films are in contention to win the prestigious “Yilmaz Güney” Award at the upcoming seventh annual Duhok International Film Festival (IFF).

The festival includes many programs, among them the World Cinema Feature Competition which will recognize first and second feature films of up-and-coming directors and represents production from 21 countries across the globe.

“The films delve into a rich diversity of cultural, religious, linguistic, ethnic, and political issues between states as well as within family households,” a statement from the Duhok IFF’s press office read. “The diverse and highly artistic program reflects this year’s theme of coexistence.”

The Yilmaz Güney Award was named after a Kurdish director, actor, screenwriter, and author who dedicated his work to the struggle of Kurds in Turkey.

Among the films in contention for the prize are:

“Flesh Out” by Michela Occhipinti

“Gold Runner” by Touraj Aslani

“And Then We Danced” by Levan Akin

“Aga’s House” by Lendita Zeqiraj

“Cold November” by Ismet Sijarina

“Brothers” by Ömür Atay

“My Thoughts Are Silent” by Antonio Lukich

“Land of Ashes” by Sofia Quiros Ubeda

“The Red Phallus” by Rashi Gyeltshen

“The Day I Lost My Shadow” by Soudade Kaadan

The winner of the esteemed award will receive USD 10,000 and will be regarded as the best feature-length film at the international festival.

The film festival is set to take place from Sept. 9 to 16 in the Kurdistan Region’s Duhok province with several Kurdish and foreign filmmakers participating in the event.

The Duhok IFF wants to establish a podium for cinematic work in all four parts of the Greater Kurdistan, and link Kurdish cinematic work to the international community.

The event will be held under the title “Tolerance,” and will feature Kurdish, Arabic, and foreign films that focus on coexistence and acceptance, particularly in the Middle East.

Kurdistan 24 is this year’s media sponsor.