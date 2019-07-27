Reality of Afrin: 14-year-old Kurd publishes book about injustices in Afrin

Xelil’s compelling novel about the situation in Afrin and the vocabulary he uses is fit for someone well beyond his age. But when the young Kurd speaks about Afrin, his passion and knowledge are immediately apparent.

“In the subsection before the conflict, I explore the various forms of life in the Afrin region where people were free and enjoyed their daily lives,” the young author told Kurdistan 24.

“In the next two sections, during and after the fighting, I cover the first day of the conflict until the last and relay how children were being massacred,” Xelil added.

“For nearly 60 days, warplanes and ground forces were attacking our people, and the world remained silent.”