British-Kurdish comedian wants to break boundaries after release of first stand-up special

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Following the release of his first stand-up comedy special, a Kurdish comedian from the United Kingdom says he is ready to break boundaries and lead the way for the next generation of comics.

Kurdistan 24 recently spoke to Kae Kurd about his first-ever comedy special “Kurd Your Enthusiasm,” as well as the challenges he has faced in his career, and ways the comedy scene can grow in the Kurdistan Region.

Being a Kurd

The young comedian delivers joke after joke in his new hilarious stand-up special which he released on Saturday, available to watch for free on YouTube.

He tells a variety of jokes which range from the Kurdish fight against the so-called Islamic State, the general refugee crisis, Brexit, and pop-culture.

“I think as long as I can make something funny, no matter how serious the issue, I will always write jokes about it,” Kae told Kurdistan 24.

“I think as comedians, we are one of the only art forms where on stage you can pretty much say what you like within reason, and I’d rather be talking about things that are going on and find the funny side of it.”