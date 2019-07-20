Syrian Kurdistan’s Qamishlo holds third annual book fair

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The local administration in the Syrian Kurdistan (Rojava) city of Qamishlo on Saturday launched its annual book fair for the third year in a row.

Dozens of locals from the city and surrounding areas visited the fair to view and purchase the thousands of books on display. The festival was named after Hussain Shawish (Sehid Herekol), a Kurdish intellectual and writer who also served as a commander of the People’s Protection Units (YPG).

According to one of the organizers, 43 publishers, libraries, and institutions from across the Greater Kurdistan, including the Kurdistan Region and Kurdish provinces in Turkey, and Syria took part in the fair.

“This the third time we are holding this book fair in Qamishlo, which has become an annual event,” Layla Jamal, one of the organizers of the fair, told Kurdistan 24.

Jamal said this year’s fair has a different vibe to it than previous years because the number of books and those who are interested in reading has increased. “There is a significant rise in the number of visitors this year,” she noted.