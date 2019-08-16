Musical group from Kurdistan Region wins award at 'daf' festival in Iran

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – An ensemble representing the Kurdistan Region in a recent musical event in the Iranian Kurdish (Rojhilati) city of Sanandaj (Sine) came in first place in one of the festival’s group competitions.

The three-day outdoor event kicked off in front of Bahman Cinema on Wednesday, celebrating the percussion instrument known in the region as the daf. It was the ninth of its kind to be organized in Sine, referred to locally as the "daf capital of the world" for its local popularity and the number of esteemed daf players the city produces.