Renowned Kurdish actor Nazmi Kirik to attend upcoming Duhok film festival

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Famous Kurdish actor Nazmi Kirik is set to attend the upcoming seventh annual Duhok International Film Festival (IFF) as a special guest, the event’s press office said on Monday.

The Kurdish star is an actor and producer known for his work “Magic Carpet Ride” (2005), “Siyah Inci” (2017), and “The Miracle” (2015).

Kirik has enjoyed success in playing the lead role in numerous Kurdish films, notably Hiner Saleem’s “Kilometre Zero,” which was the first film selected for the Cannes competition.

Aside from being popular in Kurdish cinema, the Kurdish actor is also well-known in the Turkish film scene.

Kirik joins a host of other prestigious guests who will attend and perform at this year’s film festival.

The upcoming Duhok film festival is set to take place from Sept. 9 to 16 in the Kurdistan Region’s Duhok province with several Kurdish and foreign filmmakers participating in the event.

The event features a host of different programs and competitions, including a five-day panel to explore the progress of Kurdish cinema in the autonomous Kurdistan Region.

Related Article: Work of acclaimed Egyptian director will be presented at Duhok film festival

The Duhok IFF wants to establish a podium for cinematic work in all four parts of the Greater Kurdistan, and link Kurdish cinematic work to the international community.

The event will be held under the title “Tolerance,” and will feature Kurdish, Arabic, and foreign films that focus on coexistence and acceptance, particularly in the Middle East.

Kurdistan 24 is this year’s media sponsor.