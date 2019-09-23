PHOTOS: Diverse colors shine at multicultural festival in Kurdistan’s Rania

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A city in the Kurdistan Region recently hosted a three-day festival to celebrate traditions from different cultures with some 5,000 people, local and foreign, present.

The event was the sixth iteration of the “Diverse Cultures” festival in Rania, which is located in the region’s Sulaimani Province. It saw music and dance performances from 16 local, Arab and foreign cultures.

The festival, organized by a local organization called the Rayal Center for Cultural Exchange, kicked off on Thursday. In addition to the Kurdistan Region, groups from Iraq, Iran, Egypt, Latin America, Mexico and Jordan were invited to participate.

Various artistic and folkloric performances were displayed during the festival. Attendees viewed a variety of presentations and paintings on display.

