Duhok film festival to present Elia Suleiman’s award-winning film ‘Divine Intervention’

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The upcoming seventh annual Duhok International Film Festival will present an award-winning film by internationally-recognized filmmaker Elia Suleiman, the event’s press office said on Tuesday.

Suleiman’s film “Divine Intervention” (2002) will be screened at the film festival next week.

The film is “a surreal comedy and modern tragedy about the Israeli occupation of Palestine,” a statement from the film festival said.

It has won numerous awards, including the International Critics Prize, the Cannes Film Festival Jury Prize in 2002, and the Best Foreign Film Prize at the European Awards in Rome.

The filmmaker is considered one of the most recognized of Modern Arab Cinema. His work spans three decades. Suleiman is also an award-winning actor and screenwriter.

The upcoming Duhok film festival is set to take place from Sept. 9 to 16 in the Kurdistan Region’s Duhok province with several Kurdish and foreign filmmakers participating in the event.

The event features a host of different programs and competitions, including a five-day panel to explore the progress of Kurdish cinema in the autonomous Kurdistan Region.

The Duhok IFF wants to establish a podium for cinematic work in all four parts of the Greater Kurdistan, and link Kurdish cinematic work to the international community.

The event will be held under the title “Tolerance,” and will feature Kurdish, Arabic, and foreign films that focus on coexistence and acceptance, particularly in the Middle East.

Kurdistan 24 is this year’s media sponsor.