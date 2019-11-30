WATCH: Kurdish-Arabic musical group from Syria performs in Erbil

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A Syrian musical ensemble participated in the "Mixing of Seasons" festival in Erbil, sponsored by the German Consulate and the Goethe Institut in the capital of the autonomous Kurdistan Region.

The group, composed of several Kurdish and Arab musicians and singers from Syria, participated in the festival by performing a collection of traditional Kurdish and Arabic songs of Syrian heritage.

The festival's organizers say its name comes from the fact that it is held at the change of seasons, just as autumn reaches its final days and as cold winter months begin.

The Goethe-Institut is the worldwide cultural outreach program of the Federal Republic of Germany. Its mission is to promote knowledge of the German language abroad and to "cultivate international cultural cooperation."