Dozens flock to first ever book fair in Kobani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Dozens of people flocked to Kobani in Syrian Kurdistan (Rojava) over the weekend to participate in the town’s first ever book fair.

The event was organized with help from the local administration in North and East Syria. The organizers said one of their goals was to encourage people to read more books and to learn about their history, language, and culture.

There were about 4,000 books on display and for sale at the fair from eight libraries across Rojava.

The two-day event which began on Friday included books in Kurdish, Arabic, Farsi, Turkish, and English.

Visitors picked up books to look at the colorful, intriguing cover art and explore the words inside the covers.