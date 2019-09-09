7th annual Duhok International Film Festival kicks off in Kurdistan

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The seventh annual Duhok International Film Festival (IFF) kicked off on Monday with 112 films set to be screened from 74 countries.

The red-carpet opening ceremony began at 5 p.m. local time.

The film “Camion” by Iranian Kurdish director Kambozia Partovi will be screened at 7:30 p.m.

The Duhok film festival will take place from Sept. 9 to 16 in the Kurdistan Region’s Duhok province with several Kurdish and foreign filmmakers participating in the event.

The event features a host of different programs and competitions, including a five-day panel to explore the progress of Kurdish cinema in the autonomous Kurdistan Region.

The Duhok IFF wants to establish a podium for cinematic work in all four parts of the Greater Kurdistan, and link Kurdish cinematic work to the international community.

The event will be held under the title “Tolerance,” and will feature Kurdish, Arabic, and foreign films that focus on coexistence and acceptance, particularly in the Middle East.

Kurdistan 24 is this year’s media sponsor.