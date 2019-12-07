US swing dancing spreads to Kurdish city of Diyarbakir

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Swing dancing is slowly but steadily becoming popular in the Kurdish-majority city of Diyarbakir (Amed) in Turkey.

While in general, Kurdish traditional hand-holding dances are the mainstay among Kurds during weddings and parties, dance tutors told Kurdistan 24 that the swing dancing is spreading among Kurds in Turkey.

Kurds remember the 1929 world economic crisis as a time of famine. In those years, Harlem, New York City, was a major center of American culture There, members of the black community were forced to deal with the Great Depression and severe institutionalized racism simultaneously. Life was challenging for them, and there was no end to their tragedy. Despite all their difficulties, they created the upbeat dance known as the swing.

The dance developed with the “swinging” style of jazz music that had taken hold of popular music, with the origins of each dance often predating the popular swing era. These included the famous dances known as the Lindy Hop, the Black Bottom, and the Charleston.