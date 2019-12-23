VIDEO: Christians in Kurdistan Region prepare to celebrate Christmas

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Christians in the autonomous Kurdistan Region have begun preparations ahead of Christmas celebrations on Wednesday.

Elsewhere, in Iraq, Christians have decided not to celebrate the holiday in public this year in solidarity with anti-government protests, which have seen at least 500 people killed and thousands more injured in clashes with security forces.

Meanwhile, those in the Kurdistan Region say they enjoy the coexistence and religious freedom the Kurdish region offers and will carry on with this year’s celebrations.

“The conditions and environment in Kurdistan are very different from Iraq and Baghdad. Kurdistan is safe, and there is religious freedom,” a priest at a church in the town of Koya told Kurdistan 24.

“Our preparations are underway, and we look forward to celebrating Christmas in all the churches in the Kurdistan Region.”