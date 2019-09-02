Work of acclaimed Egyptian director will be presented at Duhok film festival

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Duhok International Film Festival’s press office on Monday announced that the work of the acclaimed late Egyptian director Youssef Chahine would be presented at the upcoming seventh annual festival.

During his illustrious career that spanned over half a century, Chahine made more than 50 films and was considered an inspiring voice of Arab cinema.

His work is known for its artistic virtuosity and variety, much of it critical toward the Egyptian government which enforced social oppression and religious fanaticism. Due to his courage to cover risky subjects, his work was often censored.

In 1997, the Egyptian director was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Cannes Film Festival.

Chahine passed away in 2008 in Cairo at the age of 82 due to illness.

The upcoming Duhok film festival is set to take place from Sept. 9 to 16 in the Kurdistan Region’s Duhok province with several Kurdish and foreign filmmakers participating in the event.

The event features a host of different programs and competitions, including a five-day panel to explore the progress of Kurdish cinema in the autonomous Kurdistan Region.

The Duhok IFF wants to establish a podium for cinematic work in all four parts of the Greater Kurdistan, and link Kurdish cinematic work to the international community.

The event will be held under the title “Tolerance,” and will feature Kurdish, Arabic, and foreign films that focus on coexistence and acceptance, particularly in the Middle East.

Kurdistan 24 is this year’s media sponsor.