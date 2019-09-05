Erbil hosts 4-day education, technology exhibition

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Middle East Education, Technology, Students Congress and Exhibition (MEETS) in Iraq kicked off in Erbil on Thursday under the patronage of the Kurdistan Region's prime minister, Masrour Barzani.

The four-day event is the largest of its kind held in the region and is hosted by the Erbil International Fair facility. Several ministers and other officials from the federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) will attend the exhibition.

Among those present on Thursday were Iraq's Youth and Sport Minister Ahmed al-Obeidi and the head of the nation's Sunni Endowment, Abdul Latif al-Hamim.