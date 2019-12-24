PHOTOS: Schools in Kurdistan Region’s Sulaimani revive Autumn festival

SULAIMANI (Kurdistan 24) – Hundreds of people took part in the annual Autumn Festival held at schools across the Kurdistan Region’s Sulaimani province on Tuesday.

The festival witnessed the remarkable participation of students and faculty.

The event showcased the cultural history of Sulaimani with food, traditional Kurdish clothing, and literature.

In late October, Sulaimani was included by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) among its list of “Creative Cities.”

The UN agency's announcement came as it officially added 66 new cities from around the world to the list of those it recognizes as noteworthy for flourishing in one of seven categories; Crafts & Folk, Art Design, Film, Gastronomy, Literature, Media Arts, and Music. About 250 total cities total have now been given the distinction.