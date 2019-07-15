Renowned Arab singer George Wassouf to hold concert in Erbil

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Renowned Arabic singer George Wassouf is scheduled to perform a concert in Erbil on Friday, with fans from the Kurdistan Region and across Iraq expected to attend.

The event will take place at the Saad Abdullah Conference Hall in central Erbil. Wassouf has many fans in the Kurdistan Region who have listened to his works throughout the years, especially beginning in the early 2000s when the use of CDs and satellite broadcasting became more widespread.

This marks the singer’s first visit to the Kurdistan Region and his second to Iraq. The first time was 2002 when he went to the capital of Baghdad and performed in a number of concerts.

“We wanted to do something special in the Kurdistan Region capital of Erbil, so we got in contact with the world-famous singer George Wassouf, who is especially popular among the Kurds,” the company organizing the event said in a statement.

In a social media post on his official page, the singer expressed his happiness to be coming to Erbil and performing live. The 57-years-old has had a career spanning four decades and over a dozen albums released.

