Snow atop mountains in Kurdistan's Perzha resort attracts tourists escaping summer heat

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – As the summer heat rises, people from all parts of the Kurdistan Region are rushing toward the Perzha resort located in the Balkayati region where snow remains atop mountains all year long.

The phenomenon is found at the Hasari Sakran Mountain in Soran district, where snow provides visitors a refreshing atmosphere as temperatures reach over 50 degrees Celsius across many parts of Kurdistan. At the Perzha resort, temperatures often remain cool at 20 degrees Celcius.

Children and adults alike enjoy the snowy mountains where they can ski and slide down the hills.