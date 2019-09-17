Mahatma Gandhi statue unveiled in Kurdistan Region’s Erbil

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A statue of world-renowned activist Mahatma Gandhi was unveiled in the capital of the autonomous Kurdistan Region on Tuesday.

The statue was given to the Kurdistan Region as a gift and uncovered in a special ceremony by Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) President Nechirvan Barzani and Vellamvelly Muraleedharan, India’s Minister of State for External Affairs.

India gifts the Gandhi statue as a token of friendship to a different country each year. This year, it was placed in the Sami Abdulrahman Park, located in the autonomous Kurdish region’s capital of Erbil.

The statue includes an engraved message: “My life is my message”—Gandhi’s famous quote, which many believe sums up his life’s philosophy.