WATCH: Kurdish students win bronze at international science competition in Qatar

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A group of students from a college in the Kurdistan Region recently took part in an international science competition in Qatar, where they finished in third place.

Three students from ISHIK College in the Kurdistan Region’s Duhok province participated in the 16th International Junior Science Olympiad (IJSO) – Qatar 2019 in Doha, which took place from Dec. 3 to 12.

The group of students, all under 15, managed to finish third and collect bronze medals on behalf of Kurdistan.