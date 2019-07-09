Festival in Rojava strengthens coexistence with display of various cultural dress, traditions

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A committee in Syrian Kurdistan’s (Rojava) Hasakah organized the first ever festival to showcase the cultural dresses and traditions of the various ethnicities in the region.

The clothes on display included styles from Kurdish to Arab, Armenian, Assyrian, and Chaldean.

The organizers of the event said the initiative is a fantastic opportunity to increase the level of coexistence in the region.

“Today, during a time where capitalism has dictated the way people dress, we showcased and are proud of our original dresses and clothes from our respective cultures,” Efaf Heseke, one of the members of the organizing committee, told Kurdistan 24.