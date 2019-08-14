Young Kurdish artist wins prestigious German art award

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A young Kurdish artist from Germany was named one of three recipients for the prestigious ars viva award, a prize which recognizes the visual artwork of young artists under 35.

Cemile Sahin was born in Wiesbaden, Germany, in 1990. Her family is originally from the Kurdish city of Dersim in Turkey, but they now live in Frankfurt.

The young Kurdish artist joins Karimah Ashadu and Thibaut Henz who were also named winners of the ars viva Prize 2020. The winners get €5,000 as well as two exhibitions and a catalog to showcase their work.