Kurdistan Region opens doors to electricity, construction companies in annual international fair

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region is set to hold its annual international fair for electricity and construction companies in the capital of the autonomous Kurdish region.

Local and foreign officials in the Kurdistan Region will mark the opening of the four-day event on Wednesday.

Ahmed Tania, a member of the fair’s organizing board, said the event presents a unique opportunity for local companies in Kurdistan to establish cooperation and partnership with international firms and promote and develop their output.

“This fair holds great importance as foreign companies can use Erbil as a gateway to reach the rest of Iraq, especially the liberated areas, including Nineveh governorate,” Tania told Kurdistan 24.

He said the fair begins at 11 a.m. local time on Wednesday with over 100 major companies both locally and internationally from six different nations set to participate.

“The International fair for construction and electricity is held once a year in the Kurdistan Region, promotes the use of local products, and benefits the national economy,” Tania added.

One of the fair’s aims is to contribute to the reconstruction of liberated areas, which have been severely damaged and devastated during the fight against the so-called Islamic State.

Wednesday’s event marks the third international fair held in the past month in the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

Editing by Karzan Sulaivany

(Additional reporting by Diyare Shekha)