Honey latest commodity KRG temporarily halts the import of

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) Ministry of Agriculture and Water Resources has decided to halt the import of honey and instead provide an opportunity for the local product to compete in the markets.

The Ministry said in an official letter seen by Kurdistan 24 that the import of honey to the Kurdistan Region would be paused from Sept. 25, 2019, “until further notice.”

The letter explained that the decision is meant “to protect the local product,” during the coming months, which are regarded as significant for the commodity on the market.

The decision was issued at the request of beekeepers and many organizations and groups in the autonomous Kurdish region who produce honey or work in a related field.

The move also follows recent halts on the import of tomatoes and pomegranates in the Kurdistan Region; all meant to make room for the marketing of local products.

Related Article: Following tomatoes, KRG temporarily halts imports on pomegranates

In the past few years, farmers have repeatedly called on the KRG to block the flow of foreign products that are already produced or grown at home into the Kurdistan Region, and argue they are capable of fulfilling the needs of the domestic demand.

The new KRG government, headed by Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, has vowed to support the agricultural sector and local products in an effort to diversify sources of income.

The Kurdistan Region’s geography offers arable lands and ample agricultural opportunities, according to local economists.