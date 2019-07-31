Polish business delegation to visit Kurdistan Region soon: Deputy FM

On his part, Prime Minister Barzani affirmed the favorable conditions for working in the Kurdistan Region and said the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) would take more steps to facilitate investment. The Kurdish leader expressed the same efforts during a meeting earlier this week in Erbil with the Sri Lankan Ambassador to Iraq, Niranjan Asoka Ranasinghe.

Barzani also outlined his cabinet’s mission for the next four years, which includes diversifying the economy as one of the government’s most important goals, notably in the agricultural sector, the statement added.

Seeking to “create a stronger, diversified economy that delivers more prosperity for everyone” is part of the new KRG reform agenda for the region’s economy, according to the KRG website.

The plan’s main focuses include reducing debt, promoting economic diversity, and making it easier to do business in the Kurdistan Region.

The KRG says it will “create the right regulatory framework to encourage foreign and domestic entrepreneurs, make it easier to do business in Kurdistan and invest in infrastructure across the region.”

“Potential investors and business partners will draw encouragement from the new government’s determination to tackle its fiscal challenges in a robust and transparent manner while laying the foundations for sustained and widespread economic growth.”

