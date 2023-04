ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – There is an old tradition that before the end of Ramadan, and Eid festivities begin, women in the Kurdistan Region gather to make Eid cookies, called "Kada" or "Kolija" in Kurdish.

As seen here, women in Duhok are making these special cookies and have a famous saying: “Eid does not come without cookies."

Kada is one of the main cookies people of the region use to decorate their tables during the holidays.