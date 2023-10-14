Music

PHOTOS: Ranya hosts Cultural Exchange festival

author_image Kurdistan 24
A Ghanan dance group is pictured during a performance at Ranya's Cultural Exchange festival, Oct. 13, 2023. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
A number of Kurdish music bands have also taken part in the cultural event, which witnessed a huge turnout.
Kurdistan Ranya Cultural Exchange Festival

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Hundreds of the Kurdistan Region’s Ranya city residents on Friday night gathered at the town’s main park to participate in a multi-national cultural exchange, which has brought together numerous dance and music groups.

A multi-ethnic Iraqi dance group is pictured performing at Ranya's Cultural Exchange festival, Oct. 13, 2023. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
A number of Kurdish music bands have also taken part in the cultural event, which witnessed a huge turnout, according to a Kurdistan 24 reporter in the city.

A female dance group is pictured performing at Ranya's Cultural Exchange festival, Oct. 13, 2023. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Pop culture is an important aspect of cultural exchange between nations, Hawkat Dilshad, the head of Erbil Popular Art organization, a local NGO, told Kurdistan 24.

Dilshad’s Kurdish team performed a number of traditional dances.

A female dance group is pictured performing at Ranya's Cultural Exchange festival, Oct. 13, 2023. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Kurdistan 24 Company for Media and Research Ltd. is the media sponsor for the event. 

A female singer is pictured singing at Ranya's Cultural Exchange festival, Oct. 13, 2023. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Dance groups from Ghana in Africa, Turkey, Iraq, Iran, Georgia, and Greece are currently taking part in the two-day festival.

Additional reporting by Kurdistan 24 Raparin reporter Aras Ameen

Female musicians are pictured performing at Ranya's Cultural Exchange festival, Oct. 13, 2023. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
