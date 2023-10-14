PHOTOS: Ranya hosts Cultural Exchange festival

A number of Kurdish music bands have also taken part in the cultural event, which witnessed a huge turnout.

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Hundreds of the Kurdistan Region’s Ranya city residents on Friday night gathered at the town’s main park to participate in a multi-national cultural exchange, which has brought together numerous dance and music groups.

A number of Kurdish music bands have also taken part in the cultural event, which witnessed a huge turnout, according to a Kurdistan 24 reporter in the city.

Pop culture is an important aspect of cultural exchange between nations, Hawkat Dilshad, the head of Erbil Popular Art organization, a local NGO, told Kurdistan 24.

Dilshad’s Kurdish team performed a number of traditional dances.

Kurdistan 24 Company for Media and Research Ltd. is the media sponsor for the event.

Dance groups from Ghana in Africa, Turkey, Iraq, Iran, Georgia, and Greece are currently taking part in the two-day festival.

Additional reporting by Kurdistan 24 Raparin reporter Aras Ameen