Life style

Photos: The Kurdish Dance Festival in Duhok

author_image Kurdistan 24
A dance group performing in the inaugural Kurdish Dance Festival in Duhok. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
A dance group performing in the inaugural Kurdish Dance Festival in Duhok. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
The festival spans two days of vibrant performances and cultural activities.
Kurdistan Kurdish Dance Festival Kurdish Culture lifestyle Dance Arts Duhok

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Duhok hosts the inaugural Kurdish Dance Festival, sponsored by Kurdistan24 media, promoting cultural exchange and celebrating the diversity of Kurdish heritage.

The first Duhok Dance Festival, themed "Shared Happiness" (Bi hev re dîlxweş in), commenced today at the conference hall of Duhok University, organized by the Sama Organization for Kurdistan Culture in collaboration with the Cultural and Social Center of Duhok University.

The festival spans two days of vibrant performances and cultural activities.

A dance group performing in the inaugural Kurdish Dance Festival in Duhok. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
A dance group performing in the inaugural Kurdish Dance Festival in Duhok. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
A dance group performing in the inaugural Kurdish Dance Festival in Duhok. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
A dance group performing in the inaugural Kurdish Dance Festival in Duhok. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
A dance group performing in the inaugural Kurdish Dance Festival in Duhok. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
A dance group performing in the inaugural Kurdish Dance Festival in Duhok. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
A dance group performing in the inaugural Kurdish Dance Festival in Duhok. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
A dance group performing in the inaugural Kurdish Dance Festival in Duhok. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
A dance group performing in the inaugural Kurdish Dance Festival in Duhok. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
A dance group performing in the inaugural Kurdish Dance Festival in Duhok. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
A dance group performing in the inaugural Kurdish Dance Festival in Duhok. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
A dance group performing in the inaugural Kurdish Dance Festival in Duhok. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
An audience watching the performance of dance groups in the inaugural Kurdish Dance Festival in Duhok. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
An audience watching the performance of dance groups in the inaugural Kurdish Dance Festival in Duhok. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
A dance group waiting to perform in the inaugural Kurdish Dance Festival in Duhok. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
A dance group waiting to perform in the inaugural Kurdish Dance Festival in Duhok. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
An attendee of the inaugural Kurdish Dance Festival in Duhok. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
An attendee of the inaugural Kurdish Dance Festival in Duhok. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
The Mayor of Duhok among the attendance in the inaugural Kurdish Dance Festival in Duhok. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
The Mayor of Duhok among the attendance in the inaugural Kurdish Dance Festival in Duhok. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
A dance group performing in the inaugural Kurdish Dance Festival in Duhok. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
A dance group performing in the inaugural Kurdish Dance Festival in Duhok. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
A dance group performing in the inaugural Kurdish Dance Festival in Duhok. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
A dance group performing in the inaugural Kurdish Dance Festival in Duhok. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
An attendee of the inaugural Kurdish Dance Festival in Duhok. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
An attendee of the inaugural Kurdish Dance Festival in Duhok. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
An attendee of the inaugural Kurdish Dance Festival in Duhok. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
An attendee of the inaugural Kurdish Dance Festival in Duhok. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Members of a dance group before their performance in the inaugural Kurdish Dance Festival in Duhok. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Members of a dance group before their performance in the inaugural Kurdish Dance Festival in Duhok. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
A group photo of some of the participating dance groups in the inaugural Kurdish Dance Festival in Duhok. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
A group photo of some of the participating dance groups in the inaugural Kurdish Dance Festival in Duhok. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Members of a dance group before their performance in the inaugural Kurdish Dance Festival in Duhok. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Members of a dance group before their performance in the inaugural Kurdish Dance Festival in Duhok. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)

 

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive