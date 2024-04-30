Photos: The Kurdish Dance Festival in Duhok

The festival spans two days of vibrant performances and cultural activities.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Duhok hosts the inaugural Kurdish Dance Festival, sponsored by Kurdistan24 media, promoting cultural exchange and celebrating the diversity of Kurdish heritage.

The first Duhok Dance Festival, themed "Shared Happiness" (Bi hev re dîlxweş in), commenced today at the conference hall of Duhok University, organized by the Sama Organization for Kurdistan Culture in collaboration with the Cultural and Social Center of Duhok University.

The festival spans two days of vibrant performances and cultural activities.