PHOTOS: PM Masrour Barzani attends the Kurdistan-Jordanian Higher Education Summit

The summit brought together universities from both the Kurdistan Region and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, fostering collaborative efforts in advancing higher education.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - In Erbil, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani of the Kurdistan Region participated in the Kurdistan-Jordanian Higher Education Summit today, alongside a prominent delegation from the Jordanian Ministry of Higher Education.

The summit brought together universities from both the Kurdistan Region and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, fostering collaborative efforts in advancing higher education.