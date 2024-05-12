History

PHOTOS: Number of events commemorate 50th anniversary of Leyla Qasim's sacrifice

As a way to commemorate the sacrifice of Leyla Qasim and her comrades, numbers of activities underwent in Erbil on Sunday May 12.
ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Fifty years back, Leyla Qasim made a final wish: to receive Kurdish attire in her prison cell. She wanted to don it as she passed, symbolizing her role as Kurdistan's bride, and more importantly etching her name with valor and patriotism. On May 12, 1974, at 22, she became first female activist to be executed by the Iraqi regime.

These are some photos taken by Kurdistan24 Photographer Eslam Hero of the events:

Number of events commemorate 50th Anniversary of Leyla Qasim's execution. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
