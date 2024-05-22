PHOTOS: Shanidar Cave Hosts Shanidar Platform

The gathering also included various government, party, and military officials, along with numerous foreign and domestic guests.

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – On Monday, May 20, 2024, Shanidar Cave in the Barzan region served as the venue for Shanidar Platform event organized by the Soran Independent Administration and the Ministry of Municipalities and Tourism of the Kurdistan Regional Government.

Mr. Mala Mustafa Barzani was among the prominent attendees.

The event saw the participation of Interior Minister Rebar Ahmad, Culture Minister Hama Saeed Hassan, Municipalities and Tourism Minister Sasan Awni, Lieutenant general (Fareeq) Sihad Barzani, and several foreign consuls.

During the meeting, archaeological researchers, led by Professor Graeme Barker of the University of Cambridge, presented their latest findings from Shanidar Cave.

They discussed the discovery of Neanderthal skeletons, including the remains of a woman who lived approximately 75,000 years ago, referred to as Shanidar Z.

The media office of Mala Mustafa Barzani highlighted the significance of these findings in understanding human prehistory and the importance of Shanidar Cave as a crucial archaeological site.