A week in photos: capturing moments of joy, sorrow, and resilience across the globe

From religious festivals to political turmoil, these images offer a window into the diverse experiences and emotions of people across different continents.

Erbil (Kurdistan 24) - Last week, significant events unfolded around the world, each moment captured through the lenses of Associated Press photographers.

Nepal: Buddha Jayanti Festival

In Kathmandu, Nepal, a serene moment was captured during the Buddha Jayanti or Buddha Purnima festival on Thursday, May 23, 2024.

A Buddhist devotee is seen worshipping at the Buddhanath Stupa, one of the holiest Buddhist sites.

The festival marks the birth, enlightenment, and death of Gautama Buddha, and the Stupa was adorned with prayer flags and offerings, with devotees gathering to meditate and pay their respects.

Spain: Countryside Innocence

In the countryside of Vilademuls, Girona, Spain, a touching scene unfolded on Saturday, May 18, 2024.

Six-year-old Lilith rests on a freshly harvested hay bale, embodying the simplicity and innocence of rural life.

The golden fields, under the clear blue sky, highlight the timeless beauty of agricultural traditions and the peace found in nature.

Iran: Mourning a Leader

In the heart of Tehran, Iran, on Monday, May 20, 2024, a poignant moment was captured during the mourning ceremony for President Ebrahim Raisi.

In Vali Asr Square, a woman cries, reflecting the deep sorrow and uncertainty felt by many Iranians following Raisi's tragic death in a helicopter crash.

The ceremony drew large crowds, with people expressing their grief and paying tribute to their late leader.

United States: Community Resilience

In Greenfield, Iowa, on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, local residents showed remarkable resilience in the aftermath of a severe storm.

In front of a storm-damaged home, neighbors hugged each other, offering support and comfort.

The scene underscores the strength of community bonds and the collective effort to rebuild and recover from natural disasters.

Germany: Political Protests

In Berlin, Germany, on Saturday, May 18, 2024, tensions flared during a Palestine march.

Police officers were seen trying to stop participants, highlighting the ongoing and often contentious debates surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The march drew significant attention, with demonstrators advocating for Palestinian rights amidst a backdrop of heightened security.

West Bank: Aftermath of Conflict

In Jenin, West Bank, on Thursday, May 23, 2024, a Palestinian man inspected the damage done to a building after an Israeli forces attack.

The destruction is a stark reminder of the ongoing violence and its impact on civilians.

The photo captures the aftermath of conflict, with rubble and debris symbolizing the broader struggle for peace and stability in the region.

United Kingdom: Chelsea Flower Show

At the Chelsea Flower Show in London, on Monday, May 20, 2024, a visitor snapped a photo of drag queen gardener Tom Leonard.

The annual event, known for its stunning floral displays and creative garden designs, embraced diversity and inclusion with Leonard’s unique presence.

His participation brought a vibrant and inclusive spirit to the prestigious show, celebrating the intersection of horticulture and artistry.

These photographs from around the world encapsulate a week of varied human experiences—moments of joy, sorrow, resilience, and protest.

Each image tells a story, reflecting the complexities and beauty of life across different cultures and contexts.

Through these snapshots, we gain a deeper understanding of the global events that shape our world and the shared humanity that connects us all.