Masoud Barzani discusses IDPs and Refugees in Kurdistan Region with UAE Consul General in Erbil

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Masoud Barzani, head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and former president of the Kurdistan Region, on Tuesday received the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) Consul-General to Erbil, Ahmed Aldhaheri.

During the meeting, Aldhaheri expressed the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan’s readiness to strengthen bilateral relations, notably following a visit by the current President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, and Prime Minister Masrour Barzani.

Barzani and Aldhaheri discussed recent development in Iraq and the Region, noting that security threats continue to threaten the stability of the people, with the Kurdish leader warning against another wave of displacements to the Kurdistan Region.

The Consul-General presented a brief about the UAE’s current humanitarian activities and initiatives to assist Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and refugees in the Kurdistan Region, which began a few years ago, at the height of the crisis. Aldhaheri affirmed the UAE would continue its support to the Kurdistan Region as it still hosts over a million refugees and IDPs.

Through the UAE’s Red Crescent Society (RCS), humanitarian aid has been provided to IDPs, refugees, and host communities in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region over the past years, notably when the Kurdistan Region served as the first line of defense against the Islamic State.

The RCS was founded in 1983 with the support of Nahyan’s father, the late Zayed bin Sultan al-Nahyan. The non-profit organization carries out Red Cross operations on a systematic basis throughout the UAE.

Kurdistan Regional Government officials have called on the international community to provide more humanitarian aid to the region, with 1.5 million IDPs and refugees residing in the autonomous region.

Edited by Nadia Riva