Iraqi Army says it suffered no casualties in Iran missile attack

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Iraqi Army on Wednesday said it suffered no casualties in an Iranian missile attack on bases housing US forces early in the morning.

According to an Iraqi military statement, 22 ballistic missiles were launched at the Ain al-Assad air base in the western Anbar province that houses American and coalition troops as well as a base in the Kurdistan Region capital of Erbil.

The statement said two of the 17 missiles at Ain al-Assad did not detonate. The five missiles launched in Erbil targeted US-led coalition headquarters, it added. Neither attack caused any casualties, the military said.

“Iraq was subjected between 1:45 and 2:45 this morning of Jan. 8, 2020, to bombardment by 22 missiles; 17 missiles fell on Ain al-Assad air base including two that did not explode…and five on the city of Erbil that all fell on coalition headquarters,” an Iraqi Army statement read.

“No casualties among Iraqi forces were recorded.”

Iran launched over a dozen ballistic missiles at airbases in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region that house US and coalition forces early Wednesday.

Iran has warned the US that it would target Washington’s neighboring allies Israel and the United Arab Emirates if an attack on Iranian soil occurs, Iranian media reported.