Kurdistan PM hosts foreign diplomats to discuss Baghdad ties, Reform Bill

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), Masrour Barzani, met on Wednesday in Erbil with a large group of diplomats and other representatives of foreign nations to discuss the latest developments in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq.

Primary among issues covered by Barzani was the Reform Bill, which, earlier in the day, his cabinet approved to be sent to the regional parliament to be voted upon.

According to the KRG, the bill "includes a series of measures designed to provide more certainty and accountability on salaries, pensions and allowances for public servants."

In regards to Erbil-Baghdad ties, Barzani said that the KRG’s goal is to reach "a comprehensive agreement with Baghdad that serves the best interest of the people of the Kurdistan Region and Iraq."

Relations between the federal and regional government spiraled drastically following the Kurdistan Region’s historic independence referendum in September 2017. Gradually, they began to improve, namely after the formation of the new Iraqi government in late 2018, headed by Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi.

Attending foreign representatives confirmed their ongoing support for the KRG in general and Peshmerga forces in particular. They also extended praise and gratitude toward the Kurdistan Region for years of hosting large numbers of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and refugees who have fled the Islamic State or the protracted civil war in neighboring Syria.

Barzani and Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani concluded the meeting by exchanging holiday congratulations and other pleasantries with all dignitaries present.

