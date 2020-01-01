PMF orders its supporters to withdraw from US embassy in Baghdad

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Hashd al-Shaabi, also known as the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), has ordered its supporters to withdraw from the vicinity of the American embassy in Baghdad “out of respect for the Iraqi government’s decision,” but informed sources said a faction rejected the evacuation call.

Dozens of supporters of the Iranian-backed Iraqi militia, Kata’ib Hizbollah, had gathered at the US embassy in Baghdad for the second day on Wednesday.

The protests occurred after the US launched five strikes on Sunday against facilities belonging to Kata’ib Hizbollah as it charged that the Iranian-backed militia was behind a lethal attack on K-1, an Iraqi military base outside Kirkuk.

In response to the embassy attack, the Pentagon distributed a statement from Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, announcing that forces from the 82nd Airborne were headed for the Middle East.

In its statement on Wednesday, the PMF said that “the masses located near the American embassy should withdraw in respect of the decision of the Iraqi government, which ordered this.”

“Your message has arrived,” the statement added, addressing Hashd al-Shaabi supporters.

Witnesses told Kurdistan 24 that the area, which was crowded with supporters of the Kata’ib Hizbollah brigades earlier in the day, was “empty” and that only security forces armed with weapons remained.

According to local media reports, a new sit-in for protesters is being organized near the Babylon Hotel, opposite the US embassy. Kurdistan 24 was unable to verify these reports.

Meanwhile, informed sources and local reports said the Kata’ib Hizbollah brigades, a faction within the PMF, rejected the decision to withdraw and vowed to continue their riot until the US embassy is closed.

Established in 2014 to fight the so-called Islamic State, the PMF was formally incorporated into the Iraqi army in 2017. Many of its militia groups receive direct military support from neighboring Iran.