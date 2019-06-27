Fire near sulfur factory in southern Mosul may cause breathing issues: Official

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A fire broke out on Wednesday near an Iraqi sulfur factory in southern Mosul, killing one firefighter and injuring two more, the local civil defense team said.

The fire burned through a large area in the Shura district, with smoke covering the sky in the area.

“Firefighters extinguished the blaze before reaching the sulfur factory… should the fire have reached the factory, a catastrophe could have happened,” Sirwan Rojbayani, deputy governor of Nineveh province, told Kurdistan 24 on Thursday.

He mentioned that the cause of the fire is yet unknown, and they have formed two local committees to investigate the incident.

Rojbayani added that they had received civil defense team support from surrounding provinces to control the fire.

One firefighter did, however, die in the line of duty and two more werevwounded after a fire truck rolled over while rushing to the site.

Although authorities state the fire did not reach the Mishraq factory, a cloud of white and black smoke rising in the area have caused breathing problem for many local people.