Over 200 Yezidi families receive no aid from Iraqi government: Migration Ministry

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Over 200 Yezidi (Ezidi) families who live on Sinjar (Shingal) Mountain do not receive any form of aid from the Iraqi Ministry of Displacement and Migration, a representative at the ministry said on Monday.

After the so-called Islamic State occupied Shingal in August 2014, a large number of Ezidis migrated to Shingal Mountain and the Kurdistan Region while others fled to neighboring countries. The terror group massacred countless numbers from the minority group and enslaved scores more.

A total of 2,500 Ezidi families – equivalent to 12,000 individuals – have settled on Shingal Mountain.

There are currently 2,300 families who receive humanitarian assistance on Shingal Mountain, according to MoDM data. At least 200 of those families have been prevented from registering for the aid.

Ali Shabo, a representative from the Iraqi ministry, told local media the humanitarian assistance is only provided to the families who have registered to receive it.

“We are given instructions not to register any new families from Shingal Mountain,” the representative was quoted as saying, noting that 200 families “remain without any aid.”

Shabo claimed the federal government is trying to force people to return to their homes by not allowing them to register and receive the aid.

“Despite their areas being liberated, there is nothing left for them to go back to, including their houses,” he added.

In November 2015, Kurdish Peshmerga forces with aerial support from the US-led coalition successfully liberated Shingal from the Islamic State.

Since then, few people have returned to the city as over 80 percent of the region has been destroyed and damaged due to the war against the terror group.

Elsewhere on Monday, the Kurdistan Region’s office dedicated to the rescue of Yezidis (Ezidis) kidnapped by the Islamic State announced that since 2014, the office has saved over 3,476 Ezidis of the 6,417 the terrorists had abducted. However, it added that 2,941 individuals remain missing.

Before the attack on Shingal, there were roughly 550,000 Ezidis in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq.

