Kurdistan President Nechirvan Barzani to take oath of office on June 10: Parliament

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Newly-elected President of the Kurdistan Region Nechirvan Barzani will take his oath of office on June 10 in a special ceremony, the Kurdistan Parliament announced on Thursday.

The ceremony will not be held in the Parliament building itself but in the Saad Abdullah Conference Hall in Erbil due to the increased number of local and foreign officials and diplomats attending the event, Kurdistan Parliamentary Speaker Vala Fareed Ibrahim said in a statement, inviting all lawmakers to be present.

At the event, Barzani will be sworn in oath and deliver a speech to attendees and the people of the autonomous Kurdistan Region.

Kurdistan 24 has learned that in a parliamentary session on June 12, President Barzani will call on current Chancellor of the Kurdistan Region Security Council (KRSC) Masrour Barzani to form the new Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) cabinet within 30 days as a Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region.

In a dedicated parliamentary session on Tuesday, 68 lawmakers from the Kurdistan Region’s 111-seat legislature voted in favor of Nechirvan Barzani as the new President of the Kurdish autonomous region.

Nechirvan Barzani is the deputy head of the leading Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP). During the Sept. 30 parliamentary elections in the Kurdistan Region, the KDP increased its number of seats to 45, with the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) winning 21 seats, and Gorran (Change) Movement securing 12.

Born in 1966, Barzani was elected as the deputy Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region in 1996. He was elected as Prime Minister in 1999 and 2006. He continued serving after subsequently being re-elected to the post in 2011 and 2013, until May 28, 2019.

Editing by Nadia Riva