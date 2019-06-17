Explosion hits Syrian Kurdish city, injuries reported

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – An explosion targeted the Syrian Kurdish city of Qamishlo on Monday, two days after the Kurdish-administered city of Hasakah was also hit. There are no reports of fatalities so far.

A car bomb on Monday afternoon targeted the main headquarters of the Internal Security Forces in Qamishlo near the city center’s roundabout, known as Sony, injuring two.

The authorities and ambulances rushed to the scene, from where smoke could be seen rising.

Properties surrounding the area were severely damaged.

Most recently, a remote-detonated motorcycle at the Industrial Institute(al-Sinaa) Roundabout near the al-Talae Roundabout in Hasakah city exploded on Saturday, at 11:15 pm.

Two people were injured in the blast, reported local Hawar News Agency (ANHA).

So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the two attacks.

Despite the Syrian Democratic Forces and the US-led coalition announcing the defeat of the extremist group’s so-called caliphate on March 23, Islamic State sleeper cell attacks persist as security forces continue to find and detain militants in previously liberated territories.

It is not the first time these two cities in the northeast of Syria have been targeted.

On May 15, 2018, two people lost their lives in a car bomb explosion in Qamishlo.

An explosion also killed two security forces in the Kurdish city in February 2017.

On July 27, 2016, a truck bomb blast claimed by the Islamic State took the lives of nearly 50 people and wounded about 150 others in Qamishlo.

Editing by Nadia Riva

(Additional reporting by Kurdistan 24 correspondent Dilovan Chatto)