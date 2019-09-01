Masoud Barzani calls on Kurdish deputies in Iraq to defend interests of Kurds

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Masoud Barzani, has called on his party deputies in the Iraqi Parliament to defend the interests of the people of Kurdistan.

Barzani on Sunday received a delegation from the Iraqi Council of Representatives which consisted of KDP members in the Iraqi government.

The Kurdish leader and the delegation “reviewed some of the issues between the Kurdistan Region and the Federal Government [of Iraq],” a statement on Barzani’s website read. They also “spoke of ways to enhance such relations in pursuit of the mutual interests of both sides.”