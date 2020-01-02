US embassy in Baghdad suspends services after Iran-backed militia attack

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The US embassy in Baghdad has suspended all consular services following an attack by Iran-backed Iraqi militia supporters.

According to a statement the American embassy issued on Wednesday, the compound is closed “until further notice…due to militia attacks.”

“All future appointments are canceled. US citizens are advised not to approach the embassy,” it added.

Meanwhile, the US Consulate General in the Kurdistan Region capital of Erbil remains “open for visa and American citizen services appointments.”

The announcement comes after dozens of supporters of the Iranian-backed Iraqi militia, Kata’ib Hizbollah, had gathered at the US embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The protests occurred after the US launched five strikes on Sunday against facilities belonging to Kata’ib Hizbollah as it charged that the Iranian-backed militia was behind a lethal attack on K-1, an Iraqi military base outside Kirkuk.

In response to the embassy attack, the Pentagon distributed a statement from Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, announcing that forces from the 82nd Airborne were headed for the Middle East.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Hashd al-Shaabi, also known as the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), said that “the masses located near the American embassy should withdraw in respect of the decision of the Iraqi government, which ordered this.”

“Your message has arrived,” the statement added, addressing Hashd al-Shaabi supporters.